Police probing two deaths in Manchester

Police probing two deaths in ManchesterTuesday, May 04, 2021
|
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here are investigating a hit-and-run and a murder that happened yesterday involving two men.
In the first incident, the police said, a man believed to be of unsound mind was killed in a hit-and-run on the Walderston main road in north-eastern Manchester.
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) told the Jamaica Observer that approximately 5:30 am the police were alerted by motorists about a body found on the road.
CCU said the details of the motor vehicle involved have not been ascertained.
In the second incident a businessman, identified only by his alias “Oney”, was killed by a gunman on lower Caledonia Road in Mandeville.
The businessman is said to have operated an air-conditioner repair and car mart business.
According to the police, shortly after 1:00 pm the businessman was standing at the entrance of a restaurant and bar on lower Caledonia Road when a gunman shot him multiple times then fled on a motorcycle.
The businessman was rushed to the nearby Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
