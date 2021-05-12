Police retrieve slain businessman's shotgun

Police retrieve slain businessman's shotgunWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
Police and firefighters yesterday afternoon went to the sports bar operated by murdered businessman Robert Fletcher to retrieve a shotgun registered to him from a vault.
Fletcher, according to high-level police sources, held permits for the shotgun as well as the 9mm pistol which was stolen from him by gunmen who had attacked and shot him dead on Monday just before noon at his Traveller's Rest Sports Bar at 74 Old Hope Road in the vicinity of Swallowfield.
The police said that securing the weapon was normal procedure when legal firearm holders are deceased.
Approximately 13 minutes after Fletcher was murdered the gunmen, travelling in a white Toyota Axio motor car, were intercepted by the constabulary's quick response team who were aided by the JamaicaEye closed-circuit TV network.
Police report that two of the gunmen were shot dead in an exchange, while the third, who the cops believe was badly injured, escaped and is being hunted.
— Jason Cross
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy