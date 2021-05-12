Police retrieve slain businessman's shotgun

Police and firefighters yesterday afternoon went to the sports bar operated by murdered businessman Robert Fletcher to retrieve a shotgun registered to him from a vault.

Fletcher, according to high-level police sources, held permits for the shotgun as well as the 9mm pistol which was stolen from him by gunmen who had attacked and shot him dead on Monday just before noon at his Traveller's Rest Sports Bar at 74 Old Hope Road in the vicinity of Swallowfield.

The police said that securing the weapon was normal procedure when legal firearm holders are deceased.

Approximately 13 minutes after Fletcher was murdered the gunmen, travelling in a white Toyota Axio motor car, were intercepted by the constabulary's quick response team who were aided by the JamaicaEye closed-circuit TV network.

Police report that two of the gunmen were shot dead in an exchange, while the third, who the cops believe was badly injured, escaped and is being hunted.

— Jason Cross