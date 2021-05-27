Police say no plan now to reopen probe against Campbell, but...

FITZ Bailey, deputy commissioner of police in charge of the crime portfolio, says investigators are not considering reopening a criminal investigation into allegations of carnal abuse against People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell.

Despite attorneys for political activist Karen Cross filing a defence in the Supreme Court on May 13, in response to a lawsuit filed by lawyers on behalf of Dr Campbell, Bailey told the Jamaica Observer yesterday the fact-finding mission continues in the matter and encouraged persons with credible information to come forward.

“What I will say at this time is that we have not reopened an investigation. If there is anyone who can assist us, we will be prepared to reopen the investigation. So far, we are assessing what is out there. We are looking at the information and assessing it for credibility and the authenticity of the information. We have to investigate and have the appropriate evidence before we [act]. We have not come to a decision,” the deputy commissioner said.

Campbell issued a statement yesterday in which he strongly rejected accusations against him.

Bailey also told the Observer yesterday that more information would be needed to determine if Cross will be slapped with criminal charges for allegedly withholding vital information.

— Jason Cross