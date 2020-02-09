Police seek help after elderly woman found wandering in Kitson Town

Police seek help after elderly woman found wandering in Kitson TownSunday, February 09, 2020
|
An elderly woman was found wondering in Kitson Town, St Catherine on Saturday (Feb 8).
Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite the woman with her family.
Reports from the Guanabovale Police are that about 6:00 p.m., the woman who was taken to the station by residents, gave her name as Sylvia Bartley of a Spring Bank address in St. Thomas and her sister’s name as Iris Bartley.
Anyone with information that can assist the Police in reuniting her with relatives is being asked to contact the Guanabovale Police at 876-610-6274, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.
