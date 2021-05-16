Police station in Bull Bay to be demolished to make way for new highway

The Bull Bay Police Station is to be demolished to facilitate the construction of the new corridor that leads from Kingston to St. Thomas.

The station was initially built in the 1800’s, constructed using packed stones, and boasts a cut stone finish that tells a historical tale.

However, the relic will soon be demolished, marking the end of this tale and the start of a new chapter.

The revelation was made during a tour of the station by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson on Saturday (May 15)

While details about the project limited, it is understood that the new station will be a modern fit-for-purpose facility.

Speaking after a tour of the proposed site the National Security Minister said, “the facility is about community members as well as the police having better operational layout within the station; so it’s about looking at what we have and looking at the future.”

While the final design details are still being drafted, it was revealed that construction of the new police station will begin soon with the help of the National Works Agency (NWA).

The replacement for the 125-year-old station will be reconstructed close to the present location, on the picturesque shoreline of eastern St. Andrew.

Earlier this year the government allocated $17.4 billion to the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project .