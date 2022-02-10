Police treating death of woman found hanging from tree as murder

Police treating death of woman found hanging from tree as murderThursday, February 10, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Police Wednesday said they are treating as a “murder investigation” the death of a 48-year-old housewife, whose body was found hanging from a mango tree in her yard at Yarrowkabra, along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway
“The positioning of the deceased's body suggests she was murdered and her body placed at the scene,” the police said in a statement regarding the death of Edith Reuben.
The police believe that she was killed during the early hours of Tuesday and that the woman, her husband and others were drinking alcohol the night before she was found dead.
The husband is reported to have said that a male friend stayed with the couple and spent the night and that his wife was last seen alive just after midnight on her veranda.
The police said that the husband said that at around 4.00 am the friend woke him up to say he was leaving and he went back to sleep.
But he said when he awoke, two hours later he saw the body of his wife hanging from the tree.
The authorities said that an autopsy is to be conducted to determine the cause of death. They said they are also searching for the “friend”.
