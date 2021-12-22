Police urge residents of Gregory Park to partner with them

THE St Catherine South Commanding Officer Superintendent Christopher Phillips is encouraging residents of the Gregory Park community to partner with the police to create a safer community.

His calls come as operational activities in the Gregory Park area have been intensified in recent days to include the imposition of a curfew, which was extended to today. Yesterday, sometime after 1:00 am, hours after the announcement of the curfew extension, the police conducted operations in the Walkers Avenue area of the community, where a Remington shotgun along with six 12-guage cartridges were recovered near the entrance of an abandoned house.

No arrest was made but the investigations continue.

“The security forces will continue to increase the operational activities in the Gregory Park area and other areas across the St Catherine South Police Division. We implore the citizens to cooperate with members of the security forces as we seek to restore order to the Gregory Park area and surrounding communities. Some activities will be temporarily disrupted during some of the operations as we aim to make the area safe for law abiding citizens,” said Phillips.