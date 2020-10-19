Police warn 300 people for breaching curfew order, four detained

Police warn 300 people for breaching curfew order, four detainedMonday, October 19, 2020
|
More than
300 people were warned for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act on Sunday
after lawmen mounted roadblocks at various spots in St Catherine.
It is understood that between 3 and 7 p.m. the police, with assistance from the Jamaica Defence Force, mounted roadblocks along the Hellshire main road, Caymanas Bay Road, Dyke Road, and Old Harbour Bay main road.
During this time, more than 300 people were warned because they were on the road while the 3 p.m. curfew had already started. The curfew was put in place to help reduce to spread of COVID-19 across the island.
Of the 443 vehicles that were stopped, 156 were searched. Three cars and a motorcycle were seized, and 33 tickets were issued.
In addition, four persons were detained. Two of those persons are being questioned about shooting incidents.
The police also seized seven offensive weapons and a quarter pound of ganja.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy