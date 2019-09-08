Political analyst says Phillips should embrace Bunting’s ideas to move the PNP forward

At least one political analyst is of

the belief that Dr Peter Phillips can benefit from the bruising presidential

contest that he won by a narrow margin on Saturday, September 7.

“It’s not that bad a result for the PNP, as the structure of the party is still in place, and they went with Phillips,” political analyst Kevin O’Brien Chang told BUZZ.

The four vice presidents and six regional chairmen all backed Phillips over Peter Bunting, who was denied the presidency on his 59th birthday.

O’Brian Chang said Bunting was by no means disgraced and that it now behoves Phillips to embrace Bunting’s ideas to move the party forward.

“Bunting ran a better campaign with more energy and a coherent message, and the PNP should use the ideas in a General Election,” he said.

He said that tempers will eventually cool, as Comrades want to win state power.

On Saturday, delegates voted 1,427 to 1,351 to keep Phillips as president of the PNP.