Political candidate in Guyana involved in fatal crash

A former Chief of Staff in the Guyanese Military and candidate for the March 2 general election, has found himself in a serious situation after he was involved in a fatal accident on the weekend.

Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best has been in police custody since his involvement in the crash that killed former national cyclist Jude Bentley along Clive Lloyd Drive in the early hours of Saturday (Feb 8).

According to reports, Rear Admiral Best has been given two breathalyzer tests, one at the scene and one at the police station, which has revealed that he was above the prescribed limit.

Best, who was driving an SUV, had said he tried to avoid Bentley but to no avail.