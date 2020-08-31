Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown tests positive for coronavirus

Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown tests positive for coronavirusMonday, August 31, 2020
|
Days before
Jamaicans are scheduled to go to the polls, the Political Ombudsman Donna
Parchment Brown has tested positive for coronavirus.
This disclosure was made today (Monday, August 31).
Along with staff members, Parchment Brown said that she was tested recently, as it was felt that she might have been exposed to the virus.
Based on the positive result, she said that she will remain in isolation until she recovers.
In the meantime, Parchment Brown and her team will work remotely, as the general elections will be held on Thursday, September 3.
Her office will also be deep cleaned.
