Pompeo wants US to boycott Beijing Olympics

Former US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo is amplifying calls for the US to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

Pompeo was speaking to conservative radio host, Hugh Hewitt when he deemed hosting the winter games in China as “completely inappropriate”.

“The Olympics are an expression of freedom and athletic talent. And to hold them in Beijing is completely inappropriate,” he said.

“In the end, we cannot allow American athletes to travel to Beijing and reward the Chinese Communist Party all the while that they (are) doing all of the nasty activity that they’re engaged in,” Pompeo continued.

He had tried during his final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee to move the Winter Games.

“I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics. They very much deserve that.”