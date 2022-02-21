Poor Relief Department gets donation from AC Hotel

Poor Relief Department gets donation from AC HotelMonday, February 21, 2022
|
AC Hotel Kingston donated over 1,000 articles of linen and assorted clothing including pillowcases, fitted sheets, bed pads, duvets, bath towels, wash rags, and hand towels to the KSAMC Poor Relief Department through a collaboration with the office of the mayor.
These articles of linen and assorted clothing will be donated to poor relief centres across Kingston and St Andrew, including the newest poor relief centre which will be on Harbour Street, in downtown Kingston. Hand towels will be donated to local salons across Kingston and St Andrew.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy