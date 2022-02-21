Poor Relief Department gets donation from AC Hotel

AC Hotel Kingston donated over 1,000 articles of linen and assorted clothing including pillowcases, fitted sheets, bed pads, duvets, bath towels, wash rags, and hand towels to the KSAMC Poor Relief Department through a collaboration with the office of the mayor.

These articles of linen and assorted clothing will be donated to poor relief centres across Kingston and St Andrew, including the newest poor relief centre which will be on Harbour Street, in downtown Kingston. Hand towels will be donated to local salons across Kingston and St Andrew.