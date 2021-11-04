Popcaan fined 10 K after pleading guilty to traffic violations

Popcaan fined 10 K after pleading guilty to traffic violationsThursday, November 04, 2021
|
Dancehall entertainer Popcaan is to pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to several road infractions.
Popcaan appeared in the Yallahs Traffic Court on Thursday (November 4) with his attorney Matthew Hyatt.
Originally, the case involving the entertainer, whose given name is Andre Sutherland, was supposed to have been heard on September 2.
However, the court heard, that at the time, Popcaan was in quarantine.
Popcaanâ€™s traffic infractions date back to an April 26 incident.
According to the police, acting on intelligence they intercepted Popcaan, who was travelling with his entourage in a nine-vehicle convoy, on a section of the Bath main road in St Thomas.
He was found to be in breach of the Road Traffic Act and was subsequently charged.
