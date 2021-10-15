Popcaan pleads with St Thomas residents to assist in search for missing girl

St Thomas-born dancehall artiste, Popcaan, is calling on the residents of Bath in his home parish, to help in the search for missing Phylisa Prussia. Prussia is nine-years-old and is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in Bottom Yard district in the rural community on Thursday.

His plea comes amid a massive multi-agency search that is underway in the parish for the missing girl.

Popcaan, whose given name is Andre Sutherland, took to his Instagram page on Friday to urge his following to assist the police in their search. Indicating that “we can’t make this slide”, Popcaan nudged his 2.7 million strong following to spread the word about young Prussia’s disappearance.

“Mi Bath people dem, find dis little girl for me please and thanks!! We can’t make this slide. Spread the word and help to find her!!” the entertainer wrote on social media on Friday.

Since the girl went missing on Thursday night, the police have named Davian Bryan as a person-of-interest.

In an Instagram post, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the search party now in Bath, St Thomas, comprises “approximately 500 persons” from several agencies, including the police force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, and the Ministry of Justice.