Pope meets with NBA players to discuss social injustice

Pope meets with NBA players to discuss social injusticeTuesday, November 24, 2020
|
Pope Francis held an unprecedented meeting with five NBA players recently to discuss social and economic injustice.
The players present were Jonathan Isaac, Sterling Brown, Marco Belinelli, Kyle Korver, and Anthony Tolliver.
The meeting took place in the papal library of the Apostolic Palace. The players spoke about their efforts to address inequality in their communities. The meeting with the Pope comes at a time when athletes in the United States and around the world have protested against social injustice.
“Looking at the problems in society and especially those of social justice, sport can be a good means of resolving them,” Pope Francis said during the meeting.
“Today’s meeting was an incredible experience,” Tolliver said . “With the Pope’s support and blessing, we are excited to head into this next season reinvigorated to keep pushing for change and bringing our communities together.”
After the meeting, the players presented the Pope with gifts including a golden basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy