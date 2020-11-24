Pope meets with NBA players to discuss social injustice

Pope Francis held an unprecedented meeting with five NBA players recently to discuss social and economic injustice.

The players present were Jonathan Isaac, Sterling Brown, Marco Belinelli, Kyle Korver, and Anthony Tolliver.

The meeting took place in the papal library of the Apostolic Palace. The players spoke about their efforts to address inequality in their communities. The meeting with the Pope comes at a time when athletes in the United States and around the world have protested against social injustice.

“Looking at the problems in society and especially those of social justice, sport can be a good means of resolving them,” Pope Francis said during the meeting.

“Today’s meeting was an incredible experience,” Tolliver said . “With the Pope’s support and blessing, we are excited to head into this next season reinvigorated to keep pushing for change and bringing our communities together.”

After the meeting, the players presented the Pope with gifts including a golden basketball.