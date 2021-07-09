Pope sends condolence to Haiti

ROME, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis yesterday sent condolence to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of President Jovenel Moïse.

Francis, who is recovering at a Rome hospital from intestinal surgery, condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts”, according to a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state.

The message said Francis was praying for the Haitian people and for Martine Moïse, the wife of the slain president who also was critically injured in the Wednesday attack at their home.

Francis said in the telegram that he “wishes for the dear Haitian people a future of fraternal harmony, solidarity and prosperity”.