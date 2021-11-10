PHOTO: Poppy appeal

PHOTO: Poppy appealWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
World War ll veteran Peter Xavier Williams pins a poppy on Deputy Speaker Juliet Holness
outside the House of Representatives yesterday. The poppy flower, is worn by ex-servicemen
who fought in the World War II to commemorate their military colleagues who died in battle.
The war veterans also use the poppy as a fund-raising effort to support veterans who fought
in the war. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)
