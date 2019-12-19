Popular Trinidad footballer Shahdon Winchester dies in crash

Popular Trinidad footballer Shahdon Winchester dies in crashThursday, December 19, 2019
|
Trinidad and Tobago footballer Shahdon Winchester died in a motor vehicle crash in the twin-island republic on Thursday.
His death was confirmed by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
Winchester, 27, who played for Trinidad and Tobago at all levels from Under-15 to the men’s level, had 28 international caps since making his debut in July 2010, scoring six goals.
The former Naparima College striker was a member of W Connection and had stints in Finland, Mexico and Azerbaijan.
Three others who were travelling in the vehicle being driven by the footballer were also killed.
However, the police have not yet released their names.
It’s reported that the vehicle slammed into a utility pole and caught fire when a transformer fell on it.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy