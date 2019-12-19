Popular Trinidad footballer Shahdon Winchester dies in crash

Trinidad and Tobago footballer Shahdon Winchester died in a motor vehicle crash in the twin-island republic on Thursday.

His death was confirmed by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

Winchester, 27, who played for Trinidad and Tobago at all levels from Under-15 to the men’s level, had 28 international caps since making his debut in July 2010, scoring six goals.

The former Naparima College striker was a member of W Connection and had stints in Finland, Mexico and Azerbaijan.

Three others who were travelling in the vehicle being driven by the footballer were also killed.

However, the police have not yet released their names.

It’s reported that the vehicle slammed into a utility pole and caught fire when a transformer fell on it.