Porn star Ron Jeremy hit with 20 new sexual assault charges

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was slapped

with 20 new counts of rape or sexual assault involving 12 women and a teenage

girl today, August 31.

The additional charges follow Jeremy being charged with the rape of three women and the sexual assault of a fourth. They include five counts of forcible rape and six counts of battery by restraint.

The 67-year-old is currently jailed on US$6.6 million bail since June.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the previous charges. Should he be convicted, he could face up to 250 years in prison.

Jeremy has been in the porn for almost 50 years and is among the industry’s most prolific performers.