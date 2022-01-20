Port Antonio Lions Club gifts defibrillator to hospital

The Port Antonio Hospital has received another defibrillator from the Lions Club of Port Antonio.

The donation was made last Thursday after the club received a donation from a Jamaican who now lives overseas.

In making the presentation, Lioness Arlene Harris said: “We are handing over this defibrillator and other accessories that can be used on children and adults to the Port Antonio Hospital as a gift from Dr Charmaine Blair through the Lions Club of Port Antonio. This is the second donation to the hospital which cost US$1,800.

“Dr Blair is a Jamaican who lived here in Port Antonio and has migrated to the United States of America and has seen it fit to make this second donation to the hospital.”

In accepting the donation the hospital's CEO Chuck Berry said, “This is a welcomed gift to help save the lives of the patients at the Port Antonio Hospital and we will use it for its right service. The defibrillator also has the accessories for it to be used right away and we are thankful”.