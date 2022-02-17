Port Antonio needs 'Nanny Square' says councillor

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Councillor for the Prospect Division in the Portland Municipal Corporation Wayne McKenzie (PNP) is calling for the naming of the town square in Port Antonio, “Nanny Square”, as the parish Legacy Project for Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence.

“In 2015/2016 we moved a resolution and passed it in the council in naming the square Nanny Square. I would love if you [mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson] can do this and check if it should be passed on to Parliament or wherever for it to be passed.

“I would love for it to be revisited and see how the process can be done for the square to be named Nanny Square,” declared McKenzie.

He added: “We could have a statue of Nanny and directions to Moore Town and what greater way to celebrate the heroine.”

The matter found some favour with the mayor who noted that the plan is to fix the clock in Port Antonio square as the legacy project for Jamaica's 60th anniversary.

“I will find out if we can incorporate both projects at the same time – fixing the clock and naming the Nanny Square as you have requested,” said Thompson.

Responding to McKenzie's call, CEO of the municipal corporation Jennifer Brown-Cunningham said the body would have to do the checks in-house and make a presentation for the renaming of the square.

“We have to make that presentation to the Minister of Sports, Entertainment and Culture Olivia Grange and this is something that I think will find favour with her.

“We were thinking of restoring the clock and naming of the square. Last month we got the request for the legacy project,” said Brown-Cunningham.

The call for the Port Antonio square to be named Nanny Square echoes from businessman Colin Bell who told the Jamaica Observer, last year, that he strongly believes that Jamaica's only heroine needs more recognition.

According to Bell, rather than repairing the clock in the square it should be replaced with a statue depicting the heroine.

“I have been clamouring for a statue of Nanny to be placed in the town square and move the clock. The clock signifies our slave masters; it is of no use, no significant; it has never worked,” declared Bell, a resident of Port Antonio.

“Here is a lady, one of the few women in the world, who tactically organised and beat the English that they came to a compromise and give the Maroons freedom and gave them land.

“We have not seen it fit to really put the respect to her name that it deserves and I am calling for it today that the statue be placed in the town square. I know the council had made some move to get the square where the clock is to be named Nanny Square but it needs the statue of Nanny there to mean something to the people of Portland.

“The statue my vision was shared on Facebook and I got more than 500 positive comments,” added Bell.