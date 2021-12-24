Port Maria fishers stay afloat during pandemic

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Damoni McDonald's lifeguard job in the tourism industry has been dealt a heavy blow by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but her fishing operation has been unscathed so far.

Like McDonald, most fishers who spoke with the Jamaica Observer at Pagee Beach in Port Maria recently said the pandemic had had little or no effect on their ability to earn a living.

“A lot of other people lose their jobs,” McDonald acknowledged, mindful of the devastation caused by the virus throughout most sectors of the economy.

While the Government subjected most industries to curfews in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, it placed fishers among essential workers, exempting them from restrictions.

“During COVID, a straight sea mi deh,” she declared.

McDonald, who tackles the treacherous waters with fish pots and a trawl net, sells her catch to other vendors for resale, or to regular buyers.

Asked if the sale of her fish declined since the onset of the pandemic, the young businesswoman replied: “God bless mi, and so I don't really have that problem.”

As the new year approaches and the country braces to deal with a new variant of the virus, McDonald said she will continue to bank on fishing.

“Mi love it; it inna mi blood,” she said.

She added that her mother, Carol McDonald, does fishing for a living and so too did her late maternal grandmother.

“You can make a woman out of yuhself by fishing,” McDonald said, her posture reflecting the pride that comes with boat ownership on the vast stretch of natural beach.

She pointed out that although a few other Pagee women are fishers, she is the only woman from that community who owns boats — two to be exact.

A stone's throw away from where she stood, her mother sat in a yard along the beach scaling fish for sale.

Asked if the pandemic had affected her business, she replied: “Only a little. Some of the customers that would normally come, they don't have the cash. For instance, if they used to buy 10 pounds, they now buy five; but they buy.”

A veteran fisherman, George McLean, is no longer agile enough to take on the sea, but he still owns and oversees a boat from the comfort of his seaside home.

“Fishing is the only thing that I don't see COVID affect,” he told the Observer. “People have to eat, and people never stop going to sea, even during COVID.”

Donovan McDonald, who has been in the business for almost 30 years, said that the pandemic is the worst disaster yet to have hit the fishing industry. However, he hastened to add that, when compared to other industries, the one that puts food on his table has been largely spared.

“It is not bad; it is not bad,” he said. “Even when we have a lot of fish in the fridge, people still come and buy it. The people have it hard, but we have to give thanks for what we are selling.”