Port Maria to get $10-m facelift, flood warning system

PORT MARIA, St Mary — The town of Port Maria, which is yet to fully recover from its most devastating flooding event in recent times, is to benefit from a multimillion beautification project as well as the installation of a flood warning system.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie made the announcement during a public meeting with more than 100 flood victims on Thursday inside the town's transportation centre.

“Port Maria will benefit from the Government's 'Paint The Town' programme through which we will be spending some $10 million to beautify the town over the next couple of months,” McKenzie disclosed.

He added that he has already given instructions for the local authorities to remove excess debris and clear blocked drains.

On February 1 flood waters, caused mainly by heavy rainfall in the hills, inundated several homes and businesses, leaving massive losses in and around the coastal town. The remnants of mud are now causing a major dust nuisance on Main Street and Stennett Street, Port Maria.

Residents, who are still trying to recover, said the flood took them by surprise and so they were unable to save much of their belongings.

A warning system would have alerted the residents and given them time to prepare for the potential disaster, McKenzie reasoned.

“I have asked the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management to work with the other agencies in putting in a flood warning system and an alarm system in the town of Port Maria. I think that is long overdue, because at least it would give the residents an idea of what is happening,” McKenzie said.

“It has worked in Old Harbour in St Catherine. At Old Harbour Bay, we have an early warning system that helps the residents [to be on alert for possible flooding],” added McKenzie.

The proposed warning system has received the thumbs up from president of the St Mary Chamber of Commerce, Frederick Young, who previously called for Port Maria to be declared a disaster zone due to its high susceptibility to flooding.

“The warning is a very good idea. I would add [however] that it is not the rain from Port Maria that causes flooding in Port Maria. Once the rain is in the inland, that's when the warning should start. If it rains in Hampstead, Three Hills and those places, it means the water will come down to Port Maria, so the warning system being only in Port Maria would be a bit late,” Young told the Jamaica Observer.

“Even when the flood came the other day, many persons in Port Maria weren't aware that there was heavy rain in the inland and so many persons were caught off guard,” added Young.

A similar sentiment has been shared by Dr Morais Guy, Member of Parliament for St Mary Central, as it relates to the early warning system.

“It is a good idea but I would urge the authorities when they are doing it to not only look from the seaside [in Port Maria] as exists in Old Harbour Bay now, but also to look at it from the riverside. The warning system for Port Maria could be put in place as far up as Trinity district along the Outram River [that runs through Port Maria and ends in the nearby sea],” said Guy.

In the meantime, McKenzie stated that river training and other initiatives are being examined to help reduce the likelihood of flooding in Port Maria.

“The National Works Agency is working with the St Mary Municipal Corporation to look at the whole question of river training and all the things that are going to be required to bring some semblance of relief to the area,” he announced at the meeting.

McKenzie also implored residents to, among other things, stop blocking the drains.