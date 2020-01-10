Port Royal â€˜almost readyâ€™ for tourism rebirth

Jamaicaâ€™s forgotten capital Port Royal is

poised to explode with activity in the coming weeks as the Port Authority of Jamaica

(PAJ) continues its transformation of the coastal town.

In an update from the PAJ on its Instagram page, the government agency assured that Port Royalâ€™s glory days are set for a triumphant return as construction of the much-anticipated cruise port is in advanced stages.

Taking over what the centuries-old Coal Wharf, the Port Royal Cruise Port will be added to Jamaicaâ€™s enviable tourist destinations, although an exact date for the commissioner is yet to be announced.

â€œAs at December 30, 2019, these images show swift progress of land-side works and preparations that are underway for the #PortRoyalCruisePort Development at the Old Coal Wharf,â€ the PAJ explained.

â€œThe anticipation rises as we await the return of Port Royal! 2020 get ready! As this destination is the newest addition to Jamaicaâ€™s award-winning cruise destination,â€ the agency added.

Once labelled the â€˜wickedest place on Earthâ€™, Port Royal was the capital of Jamaica during the British take-over of the island in the 1670s. A devastating earthquake in 1692 levelled much of the city, with a third of its landmass sinking beneath the waters of Kingston Harbour.

See gallery with the progress of Port Royalâ€™s floating pier below:





Once the economic and cultural melting pot of the Western world during European colonisation, Port Royal slowly decayed into the shadow of a relic in Jamaicaâ€™s recent history after Kingston was declared the new capital in 1872.

Minister of Industry Audley Shaw may have hinted on a date for Port Royalâ€™s official rebirth as he reposted the PAJâ€™s Instagram update.

â€œIn just under two weeks this location will be buzzing with activity as the newest and the most anticipated cruise destination for 2020 comes to life! The #PortAuthorityJa is bringing back Port Royal in fine style. #PortRoyal is a gem filled with the rich history of our Jamaican people. We canâ€™t wait to share with you some of the best stories ever to be told from the Caribbean!â€ Shaw shared on his Facebook page on Thursday (Jan. 9).

Well BUZZ fam, how are we feeling about this latest development? Are you excited to see the â€˜newâ€™ Port Royal?