Port Royal gets ready to welcome cruise ship visitors from new terminal on Monday

Port Royal is working feverishly to get the town ready to welcome passengers alighting at the new cruise ship terminal on Monday.

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) under the leadership of Professor Gordon Shirley has endeavoured to transform Port Royal into a tourism haven which will attract even more cruise ship visitors to Jamaica.

Speaking with BUZZ during a tour of the new facility, Professor Shirley said that the project took two years from planning to completion and came in at a cost of US$45 million.

Working assiduously

The President and CEO of the PAJ together with his team and other government agencies including the Urban Development Council (UDC), the National Environment and Planning Agency ( NEPA) and Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) have been working assiduously to make Port Royal an attractive tourism enclave.

See highlights from a recent tour of the new facility in Port Royal in the gallery below.











The UK company Marella Cruises will have its ship Discovery 2 dock at Port Royal on Monday, and its passengers will spend the day in Jamaica taking in the attractions of Port Royal and Kingston.

The PAJ engaged the services of Norwegian company Cruise Ventures to employ SeaWalk, a floating pier system, at half the price of a fixed pier.

Once engaged SeaWalk allows passengers to disembark in just 10 minutes.

Artisans and craft folk

After being processed at immigration, visitors can enjoy the wares of local artisans and craft folk as well as the very best from Red Stripe and J. Wray & Nephew at constructed stations at the facility.

There will be a party in the main court yard of the terminal facility located at the Old Coal Wharf to entertain the guest and keep the vibes going.

Port Royal is expected to attract smaller cruise ships with one ship visiting Port Royal per month for 2020. This spells eight visits for this cruise tourism season.

Licensed and specially-trained taxi drivers will be at the nine-acre terminal taking passengers to attractions in both Port Royal and Kingston in an orderly fashion.

Major attraction

Fort Charles, which built by the British in 1656, will serve as a major attraction for the visitors with a themed West India Regiment show depicting a day in its working life set in 1807. There will also be stories about the pirate days of Port Royal and its fascinating characters who shaped Port Royal into “the wickedest city on earth.”

The PAJ has also constructed a jetty for the fishermen of Port Royal and painted and spruced up the local schools.

It has also constructed a sewage facility that not only accommodates the cruise ships but at 200 cubic metres, all of Port Royal, which is a commendable town development initiative.