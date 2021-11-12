Port Royal should have power back by today

JAMAICA Public Service (JPS) customers in Port Royal and surrounding areas are likely to have their power restored by today as teams work to repair the damage done by contractors working on behalf of the Airports Authority of Jamaica.

A JPS release said teams have been working since Tuesday on excavating and testing cables in an effort to repair them for continued use, but have now concluded that the one-kilometre stretch of electrical underground cable must be replaced, as it is beyond repair. This will be accompanied by significant civil works, followed by the laying and commissioning of new cables.

The light and power company said an interim overhead system is also out of the question as this would be in the flight path.