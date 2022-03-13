PHOTO: PORTIA DREAMS

Professor Opal Palmer Adisa (right) signs a copy of her book on the childhood biography of Portia Simpson Miller, former Prime Minister of Jamaica, which she presented to Earl Jarrett (left), chief executive officer and deputy chairman of The Jamaica National Group. Sharing in the moment is Lincoln Robinson, publication

coordinator of the Portia Simpson Miller Foundation Book Project. Jamaica National Group was instrumental in the publication of the book, which is entitled Portia Dreams. Some 300 books were donated to Jamaica National Group for distribution to primary schools of its choice. The presentation was made at the JN Group's

Corporate office on Belmont Road in Kingston on Thursday, February 24.