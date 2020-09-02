Portia Simpson Miller is praying for Ruddy Spencer

Portia Simpson Miller is praying for Ruddy SpencerWednesday, September 02, 2020
Former Prime Minister of Jamaica Portia Simpson Miller has expressed her wish for a speedy recovery for former MP, Rudyard, ‘Ruddy’ Spencer.
Spencer has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke on Monday (August 31).
Taking to her Facebook page, Simpson Miller, who has been relatively quiet on social media, shared a copy of an article about Spencer’s hospitalisation and had this to say;
“Wishing my friend and colleague of many years Ruddy Spencer a full and speedy recovery. Praying that the hand of God will rest upon you.”
Simpson Miller served as the first female Prime Minister of Jamaica, serving from March 2006 to September 2007 and again from 5 January 2012 to 3 March 2016.
