Portland beaches get needed clean-up

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Mounds of garbage were removed from beaches in Buff Bay and Port Antonio last Saturday as residents piggy-backed on activities planned under the Jamaica Environmental Trust's (JET) Coastal International Clean Up efforts.

The Optimist Club of West Portland collected 42 bags of plastic bottles and eight bags of other debris from the Buff Bay Fisherman's Beach.

“The garbage in the town of Buff Bay is a sore site and we decided to clean up Fisherman's Beach due to its state,” said George Brown, the club's president elect. “We heard about the JET coastal clean-up and we applied and they assisted us with shirts, bags, sanitiser, etc. This is something that we take pride in doing,” he added.

In Port Antonio, the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) student beach was cleaned, while students assisted with clearing garbage at the fisherman's beach at White River. Twenty-eight bags — 14 from each location — of plastic bottles and debris were collected.

Among the volunteers were students from the college's environmental club, fourth-year scholars of environmental science along with those doing natural science and general science studies. “We are involved as we need to take care of the environment,” said student Candice Duscel. “It will make life better for us and our generation and the following ones. It will impact on climate change and make the air and environment better for all. It is important to clean our beaches and not to dump garbage there or in the sea,” she added.

CASE students also lent a helping hand at White River where Port Antonio Lions Club members oncentrated their efforts.

“It is very important that we try to keep our beaches and the ocean clean as the plastic and debris impact marine life, the corals, fish and eventually the economic life of fisherfolks, which filters to nations,” said club president Karlene Gavin. “A clean environment is much better for us and [with] what is happening with climate change it is very important that we all do our part to help us all live a healthier life.”

— Everard Owen