Portland bus operators protest new cab licences

BUFF BAY, Portland — Minibus operators in this parish are fuming that the Transport Authority (TA) assigned taxi drivers 45 routes that serve 225 passengers. The bus drivers withdrew their service on Monday, and have called for the TA to put a hold on the new licences.

“We were not consulted and if you check it out none of them have a route licence for a year or over,” said bus operator Antonio McLeary. “We have been doing this for more than a year and we were affected by COVID. They are overcharging the passengers and schoolchildren. The schoolchildren should pay $100 but they are charging them $200 and $250, and adults $300. We want a hold on the issuing of road licences to the taxis,” he added.

But the State agency has refused.

The TA's Acting Corporate Communications Manager Merdina Callum told the Observer that the agency stands by its decision to grant the 45 licences. The agency, she said, had done its research which supported the decision.

“We issued the licences to help to transport persons. There was a void left due to the… pandemic. The taxis were running illegally and it meant that there was space for transportation. They have made several requests — both legal and illegal operators — to give them some routes so that they can operate legally,” she said.

The TA's assessment of the request, she said, included looking at the seating capacity already being provided.

“Research was conducted over a period of time and the need was seen, and based on that the decision was taken to give them the 45 routes,” Callum said.

Monday morning's protest by bus drivers left commuters in Buff Bay scrambling to get to school and work. It came a week after taxi operators took to the streets to vent frustration about not being able to legally ply routes, despite an obvious need for more transportation options.

— Everard Owen