Portland councillors clash over delay in establishing transport centre

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Tempers flared during last Thursday's meeting of the Portland Municipal Corporation as councillors clashed over who is to be blamed for the failure to establish a transport centre in Port Antonio.

Councillor for Prospect Division Wayne McKenzie (People's National Party [PNP]) and councillor for the St Margaret's Bay Stephen Williams (Jamaica Labour Party [JLP]) were the protagonists as the meeting became heated.

McKenzie, a former mayor of Port Antonio, raised the issue as he argued that the initial venue proposed for the transport centre at Foreshore Road was inadequate in 2015 and now it is far worse.

According to McKenzie, a different parcel of land was identified and the owner, the Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC), was written to but he had demitted office before that approach was concluded.

“The only area we saw adequately at the time was the lands controlled by the Jamaica Railway Corporation. They responded indicating that they could not assist us and we sought external assistance and we got the approval that a lease agreement could be put in place. We have been at it from that time till today,” charged McKenzie.

He argued that with the delay by the municipal body affecting completion of the deal, other entities have now expressed an interest in the land.

“What touched me in a negative way is that in the beginning it was the Portland Municipal Corporation alone was in negotiation with the railway corporation, then we hear about the Transport Authority is involved, but worse the Transport Authority will have the land and then give the corporation a piece of the land,” said McKenzie. He further argued that initially the Portland Municipal Corporation was to lease four acres of the property to establish the transport centre but this has now being reduced to two.

“Now there is no way, looking at the situation in Port Antonio with the traffic, that the Portland Municipal Corporation can use only two acres for a transport centre.

“I am also concerned, that I have not heard you come out and speak publicly on this matter, Your Worship” in a direct challenge to chairman of the corporation and mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thomas.

“The technical team is doing their best on it, so I am not saying no one in this corporation is not trying to get this done, but we would have failed the people if we do not get the required amount [of land]…This looks like something political but we will have to ride and lead,” added McKenzie.

He further charged that the municipal body needs assistance from central government to ensure adequate land space is made available to establish the transport centre.

“The design that I looked at from our planning department is something that will encourage persons. It's not just getting vehicles to park there; there's a commercial aspect, the town is moving west. It is going to be something that benefits everybody — even those who believe at this time it won't, it will.

“Your Worship, I beg of you sir, as the chairman of the Portland Municipal Corporation, as the mayor of Port Antonio to lead the charge. We are going to be non-political as relates to the fight for this town, it is our duty and responsibility; we are in the seat of authority now let us not fail the people,” added McKenzie.

Williams quickly objected to the comments of McKenzie as he indicated that the PNP councillor should take the blame for the failure to establish the transport centre.

“You were there and should have built the transport centre long time, you were mayor. Don't stick up the mayor, don't stick up my mayor,” declared Williams.

As both councillors took to their feet shouting at each other, their colleague, Rohan Vassell, ofthe Balcarees Division intervened and calmed Williams before Mayor Thompson brought order to the discussion.

“I have heard your cry and it is something that should assist all of us, as you rightly said non-political, it should affect all of us however, I have planned a meeting with the JRC sometime later this month; I don't know for sure what plans they have for us in reducing the amount of lands they was have given to us, it was four acres and we have heard that it has reduced to two however, they have other lands on the same property.

“So before I can say anything definitely I have to meet with them… I should be able to tell you what is our next move, but I know for sure that we are going to try everything that is possible to ensure that we get a transportation system because the congestion in the town is getting worse and as you have said the only solution to reduce the congestion is to get a transportation system,” said Thompson.

“Whatever we are doing is for the interest of the people. We are going to have the meeting and I hope we will have the same amount of land as requested, and the meeting will know,” added Thompson.