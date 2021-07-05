Portland Eastern eyes development through Boundbrook Industrial Estate

Residents of the eastern section of Portland are eyeing with delight the planned development of an integrated business complex at the Boundbrook Industrial Estate.

The planned development will involve the build-out of 100,000 square metres of factory space to house government and private sector entities.

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting on the Boundbrook project recently, Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz was upbeat as she argued that the constituency has suffered from a lack of development and public services.

“Being a resident of this constituency, I can attest to the immense potential that abides especially within the youth and their hunger for their home to receive the infrastructure and investment needed to maximise on how much they can accomplish,” said Vaz.

The development of the Boundbrook Industrial Estate will be a partnership between the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, which owns the land, and the National Insurance Fund.

It is being designed to create business and employment opportunities, boost economic activities, as well as expanding and reducing congestion within the town of Port Antonio.

The Boundbrook project will house 11 government agencies, including the Portland Municipal Corporation, a tax office, and a branch of the Registrar General's Department in an area referred to as the 'Municipal Square'.

In the meantime, the private sector zone will include commercial and retail units to accommodate a fast food establishment, a drive-thru financial institution, medical facilities, restaurants, a sports bar and lounge, a supermarket, and the provision of a space for business process outsourcing (BPO).

There is an allotted 65,000 square feet of space for the provision and creation of a BPO industry in eastern Portland, which will significantly increase job opportunities for individuals, especially youth.

“This unprecedented development along with the south coast highway improvement project will cater to an influx of new businesses and will provide limitless economic growth and job creation,” said Vaz.

Work on the project is expected to begin in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives in May.

He said that the work will be conducted in two phases over a 24-month period.

“The construction budget is estimated to cost $1 billion. There will be a return on investment through lease/rentals,” said Warmington.

“A feasibility study has been completed and has indicated that significant value can be created for the people of Port Antonio and the surrounding areas with this development,” Warmington told the House.