Portland man sentenced in guns-for-drugs trade

PORT ANTONIO, Portland – Ryan Thomas, a 38-year-old fisherman of Manchioneal district, Portland, was on Friday sentenced for his involvement in the illegal g uns-for-drugs trade.

When Thomas appeared in the Portland Parish Court he was charged for possession of ganja and taking steps to prepare and export ganja.

Thomas was arrested and charged on September 12, 2020 in Manchioneal after the police carried out a raid at the house he occupied and found 31 knitted bags along with five buckets containing ganja weighing over 1,500 pounds in a room.

His sentence includes paying a fine of $15,000 or three months hard labour for possession of 1,500 pounds of ganja; a fine of $3 million or six months for taking steps preparatory to export ganja; and 10 months and two weeks hard labour to run concurrently. If the fines are not paid, the sentences will run consecutively.

The judge, in passing sentence, told Thomas, “There are many ways to make a honest living, and as such the guns-for-drugs trade will not be tolerated.”

Commanding officer for the Portland Division Superintendent Duane Wellington reacted swiftly stating, “The Portland police are committed to do our part in dismantling the leg of the guns-for-drugs trade which is operating in the parish of Portland. I thank the team that participated in the apprehension and conviction of this man. We urge the citizens of this beautiful parish, Portland, to continue to work with us as we make all efforts to make Portland the safest place in Jamaica,” he said.

— Everard Owen