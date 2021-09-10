Portland Municipal Corporation suspends meeting

Portland Municipal Corporation suspends meetingFriday, September 10, 2021
|
PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Locally elected authorities in this parish yesterday put their monthly meeting on hold to accommodate a COVID-19 vaccination blitz that was under way.
The motion was moved by councillor for the Port Antonio Division Dexter Rowland and supported by Deputy Mayor Councillor Rohan Vessel. The motion carried and the meeting was suspended, so the usual reports that would have been proffered by health officials, the police and fire departments, along with other authorities, were not presented.
Councillors were expected to spend the day supporting the vaccination blitz.
The Government has been increasingly stressing the importance of vaccination in the fight against COVID-19. With three brands of the vaccine now available in the country and high levels of vaccine hesitancy, the authorities have recently intensified efforts to boost the country's overall inoculation numbers. Local level elected representatives are seen as vital to getting residents to vaccination sites.
— Everard Owen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy