Portland Municipal Corporation suspends meeting

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Locally elected authorities in this parish yesterday put their monthly meeting on hold to accommodate a COVID-19 vaccination blitz that was under way.

The motion was moved by councillor for the Port Antonio Division Dexter Rowland and supported by Deputy Mayor Councillor Rohan Vessel. The motion carried and the meeting was suspended, so the usual reports that would have been proffered by health officials, the police and fire departments, along with other authorities, were not presented.

Councillors were expected to spend the day supporting the vaccination blitz.

The Government has been increasingly stressing the importance of vaccination in the fight against COVID-19. With three brands of the vaccine now available in the country and high levels of vaccine hesitancy, the authorities have recently intensified efforts to boost the country's overall inoculation numbers. Local level elected representatives are seen as vital to getting residents to vaccination sites.

— Everard Owen