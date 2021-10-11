Portland police following strong leads after drug bust

BOSTON, Portland — The Portland police say they are following strong leads and expect to soon make an arrest in connection with last Thursday's drug bust.

About 930 pounds of compressed ganja, valued at $6.5 million, and two boat engines valued at $3.2 million were seized at a beach along the Boston coast.

It has been described by lawmen as another dent in the thriving ganja trade which is believed to be actively fostering the gun for drugs trade in the island.

According to superintendent of police in charge of Portland, Kenneth Chin, the contraband was found in a targeted raid that began at 3:30 in the afternoon.

“A 28-foot twin-engine fibre boat and the general area was searched. Three knitted bags and 13 large garbage bags were found containing 93 parcels of ganja packaged for export,” he said. “The boat, which was fitted with two 60-horsepower outboard engines and approximately 100 gallons of fuel… was also seized.”

“We are warning drug dealers and other criminals that the Portland [Police] division is not a safe place to conduct illegal activities. Our intelligence machinery and road policing activities will intercept your unlawful efforts. Thanks to the team that participated in this activity and those on the road, as this is reaping success,” said Chin.