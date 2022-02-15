Portland police report reduced crime numbers so far this year

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Superintendent in charge of the Portland Police Division Kenneth Chin told the municipal corporation meeting last Thursday that there have been lower crime numbers in the parish since the start of this year, with an improved clear-up-rate.

“As of February 9, 2022 we have seen a reduction by 17 in serious and violent crimes. Last year this time we had 20 serious and violent crimes, this time we have three so we have an 85 per cent decrease for the comparative period,” said Chin

The crimes which are seeing a reduction compared to last year are murders, two last year, one this year; last year, five robberies; even break-ins; three shootings; one case of larceny, and this year we have none of those; rape, one last year and one this year; one aggregated assault last year and the same this year as well. We have seen a reduction or similar figures in all categories of serious and violent crimes.

“We have cleared up two offences for this year and two offences for previous years. The comparative period for last year we had a five per cent clear-up, so we have seen a big increase in our clear up rate,” added Chin.

He explained that the single murder recorded in Portland so far this year came during a domestic dispute.

“There was a father and son incident in Fairy Hill last year where the son injured the father on December 21 and he subsequently died January 6 this year. The post-mortem was done in February and it has been categorised as a murder for this year,” said Chin.

He said the police have staged a number of operations and walk-throughs in sensitive areas also.

“We have had some success as Portland's most wanted man, Elroy Griffiths, was captured on January 18 and two persons of interest, Marlon Bryce and Maurice Clarke [were held],” added Chin.

He gave credit to the residents of Portland and the police for the level of success being achieved in keeping the crime rate low in the parish.