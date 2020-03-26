Portland remains a tourism jewel—Minister Bartlett

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the annual Portland Paradise Weekend has been growing from strength to strength and will continue to enjoy the support of the Ministry of Tourism and its relevant agencies.

“This is a great initiative that showcases the best of Portland and its wonderful tourism offerings,” the minister noted. “We at the Ministry take note that it also attracts a lot of Portlanders living in the Diaspora as well as a growing number of overseas visitors. Portland is one of the most beautiful parishes in the country and an initiative like Portland Paradise can only add to the diversity of our tourism product.”

The tourism minister added that the ministry has earmarked Portland for future development, noting that upgrading of the Ian Flemming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary will make it easier to get visitors into Portland.

For his part, Senior Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism Delano Seiveright said he is cognizant that the Portland Paradise Weekend has been garnering a lot of support from locals living in the corporate area, adding that “it is now being viewed as a chance to get away and visit beautiful Port Antonio for the weekend and in a very affordable manner”.

“The beauty about Port Antonio is that it is not heavily commercialized and offers the perfect get away,” he noted. “I can easily see this event as one of the must see events on the calendar and the entire parish of Portland can only be the better for it.”