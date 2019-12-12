Portmore, Cavalier trying to move up RSPL table

Defending champions Portmore United and Cavalier will jostle on Thursday at the Spanish Town Prison Oval at 3 p.m., as both seek to move up the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) table.

Portmore, depending on the results of the two other matches, can move from eighth to fourth in the points standing with a win, while Cavalier can jump from sixth to fourth. Cavalier are on 22 points with Portmore on 21.

Should the other results go in their favour, Portmore can move ahead of Humble Lion who are on 23 points, Harbour View on 23 and Cavalier and Dunbeholden on 21. Cavalier can pass Humble Lion and Harbour View.

Cory Burke, who has scored seven goals, will lead Portmore’s victory charge with assistance from five-goal Rondee Smith.

Cavalier with Chevone Marsh, who has scored six goals, out because of injury, will have Nicholas Hamilton and Alex Marshall, with six and three goals, respectively, taking the fight to Portmore.

THURSDAY’S MATCHES