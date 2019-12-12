Portmore, Cavalier trying to move up RSPL table

Portmore, Cavalier trying to move up RSPL tableThursday, December 12, 2019
|
Defending champions Portmore United and Cavalier will jostle on Thursday at the Spanish Town Prison Oval at 3 p.m., as both seek to move up the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) table.
Portmore, depending on the results of the two other matches, can move from eighth to fourth in the points standing with a win, while Cavalier can jump from sixth to fourth. Cavalier are on 22 points with Portmore on 21.
Should the other results go in their favour, Portmore can move ahead of Humble Lion who are on 23 points, Harbour View on 23 and Cavalier and Dunbeholden on 21. Cavalier can pass Humble Lion and Harbour View.
Cory Burke, who has scored seven goals, will lead Portmore’s victory charge with assistance from five-goal Rondee Smith.
Cavalier with Chevone Marsh, who has scored six goals, out because of injury, will have Nicholas Hamilton and Alex Marshall, with six and three goals, respectively, taking the fight to Portmore.
THURSDAY’S MATCHES
- Portmore United vs Cavalier at Spanish Town Prison Oval at 3 p.m.
- Humble Lion vs UWI at Effortville Community Centre at 5 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant Football Academy vs Dunbeholden at Draxhall at 7 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy