Portmore could become Jamaica’s 15th parish

A committee

has been named to determine if Portmore is to be Jamaica’s 15th parish.

St Catherine South Central Member of Parliament Dr Andrew Wheatley will chair a joint select committee of Parliament that will examine a motion put forward that is aimed at making this a reality.

The committee will also include three Portmore MPs Fitz Jackson, Alando Terrelonge and Robert Miller. Other committee members are Delroy Chuck, Marlene Malahoo Forte, Everald Warmington, Homer Davis and Denise Daley.

The motion was tabled by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie on the basis of economic and social gains that can be had if the municipality is granted parish status.

Portmore was granted municipal status in 2003 and now boasts a population of more than 180,000 people.