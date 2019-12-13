Portmore jump three places in Red Stripe Premier League

Portmore jump three places in Red Stripe Premier LeagueFriday, December 13, 2019
|
Defending
champions Portmore stopped Cavalier 2-1 on Thursday at Spanish Town Prison Oval
to jump three places up the Red Stripe Premier League points standing table.
Clarendon College’s schoolboy Lamar Walker opened the scoring for Portmore in the 34th minute with Cleon Pryce getting the other goal seven minutes later. Shaniel Thomas got a consolation goal for Cavalier four minutes into second-half added time.
The victory moves Portmore from eighth to fifth in the standing on 24 points with Cavalier dropping one spot to seventh.
Meanwhile, second-placed Mount Pleasant Football Academy closed the gap between leaders Waterhouse as they also recorded a 2-1 victory over Dunbeholden at Drax Hall.
Kemar Beckford scored a 15th-minute penalty before returning for his and Mount Pleasant’s second in the 57th as Dean-Andre Thomas got Dunbeholden’s goal in the 70th minute from the penalty spot.
Mount Pleasant are on 31 points with Waterhouse on 34, as Dunbeholden, on 21 points, dropped a spot to eighth.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
- Portmore 2 vs Cavalier 1
- Humble Lion 2 vs UWI 0
- Mount Pleasant Football Academy 2 vs Dunbeholden 1
