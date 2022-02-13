Portmore mayor chides Government; MP hits back

Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas has accused the governing Jamaica Labour Party [JLP] of political skullduggery in its bid to name Portmore Jamaica's 15th parish.

The mayor did not mince words in telling the Jamaica Observer that the JLP was rushing through the process so it can achieve the ulterior motive of taking control of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation. “All of this is about gaining control of St Catherine. There are 12 municipal divisions in Portmore — 10 controlled by the PNP [People's National Party] and two by the JLP. If they were able to remove those 10 from the St Catherine MC they would gain control, and that is simply what this haste is about,” he said.

While he said he is not opposed to Portmore being named a parish, he sees no need for the “unholy rush” while crucial amenities and infrastructure are not in place.

“Before the Government rushes through the process the following must be considered: Portmore is the most populous community within the English-speaking Caribbean, with a population in excess of 180,000,” Thomas stated. “Portmore is home to many of Jamaica's tertiary-trained graduates, which makes it one of the most educated communities in Jamaica.

“With this in mind, Portmore still has several challenges and deficiencies. Just to name a few — no public hospital, no public morgue, no cemetery, no designated market, no poor relief office, no parish court, no defined boundaries, poor road network and no infirmary,” the mayor continued.

He stressed that, “Portmore residents depend on Spanish Town and Kingston and St Andrew, for those crucial services. Portmore's fire station is woefully inadequate and cannot serve the existing communities, along with the rapid commercial and residential developments.”

Mayor Thomas recommended that “if the Government wishes to pursue 'parish status' for Portmore, these crucial infrastructures should be established, as these are the essential elements the municipality has continuously worked on in our quest to provide adequate services to the residents of Portmore. The question of whether Portmore should be a parish or not should be put to the residents in a referendum and [should] not [be] a hasty political decision,” he insisted.

But MP for St Catherine South Eastern Robert Miller hit back at the mayor, saying that the current lack of amenities should fall squarely at his feet as mayor.

“He has been there and has responsibility for town planning so many of these amenities should have been put in train under his leadership,” Miller said of Thomas. “For example, I have had discussions with the Minister of Local Government and Community Development Honourable Desmond McKenzie about a market for Portmore. The mayor has been asked to identify a location and to date he has not done so.

“Having a hospital is not a prerequisite for the naming of a parish. I am lobbying to get a hospital in Portmore and the prime minister gave his commitment that through the IDB project, Spanish Town Hospital will be upgraded and a hospital that was earmarked for St Catherine will now come to Portmore.”

Miller added: “The technocrats came before the joint select committee of Parliament and established that the main criterion for the naming of a parish is the existence of a parish court, and the Minister of Justice the Honourable Delroy Chuck has given a commitment in that regard.”

Mayor Thomas said the citizens needed to be consulted more widely on the matter. The Government, he states, needs to have proper discussions with the peopIe.

“For example, on the matter of boundaries, you can't establish a parish and you don't know what the boundaries are. They are pushing for this thing to happen before the next local government election but I am saying that Portmore is not ready to become a parish. The process needs to be slowed down and taken to a referendum. This should be about the people of Portmore and not politics. The Government has not been talking to us about any proposed infrastructure development, such as the road network which will need major improvements before a parish can be established. I am prepared to sit with the Government and work through the issues because this must be done the right way,” he said.

On February 1, 2022 the House of Representatives approved a motion to name the municipality of Portmore Jamaica's 15th parish.

This will be the first time since 1867 that a new parish is being created.

The vote came after St Catherine South Central Member of Parliament, Dr Andrew Wheatley closed the debate on the report of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament that was appointed to consider and report on the motion.

Wheatley, who chaired the JSC, argued that it was time for the people of Portmore to be given their own parish. He acknowledged that there was need for an upgrade of the infrastructure and said the new parish will have its own hospital and will see major upgrading of roads.

In terms of the parish capital, Wheatley said the recommendation is that it be named Portmore, similar to the model for Kingston where the capital is Kingston.

“We exhausted the whole process of consultation,” Wheatley said.