Portmore NWC customers to experience water disruptions

The National Water Commission (NWC) on Saturday (Feb 1) said that customers in some sections of Portmore, St Catherine will experience water service disruptions.

According to the NWC, the disruptions are as a result of electro-mechanical problems at two of their water treatment plants, which has caused a shortfall in the water supply to some communities.

Several communities in Portmore will experience supply problems, ranging from low pressure to no water, throughout the coarse of Saturday.

It remains unclear when regular water supply will be restored to the area.

Affected areas are: Hamilton Gardens, Christian Gardens, Christian Pen , Newland Road, Newland Road, Cumberland, Cedar Grove, Edgewater, Waterford, Gregory Park, Braeton, Independence City,Â Tulloch Springs and Hellshire communities.