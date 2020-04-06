Portmore pastor facing $1m fine after cops found over 50 worshippers at her house

A member of the clergy has been arrested and charged after the police swooped down on her house where she was having a service with more than 50 worshippers on Sunday (April 5).

The accused has been identified as 54- year-old Pastor Cynthia Williams of a Gregory Park address in St Catherine.

She has been charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measure) (No 2) Order 2020.

In an effort to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Government has ordered that public gatherings be no more than 10 persons.

Reports are that about 9:15 am on Sunday, a team of officers were summoned to the area where they made checks which revealed that a church service was in progress at her house with over 50 persons in attendance. Williams was subsequently arrested and charged.

Her case is scheduled for Tuesday (April 7) in the St Catherine Parish Court.She could be fined up to $1million if found guilty.