Portmore police list 10 most wanted

DETECTIVES in Portmore, St Catherine, have listed 10 men as wanted in connection with various crimes committed in the parish. The men are urged to turn themselves in to the police immediately.

They are:

1. Sheldon Wright, otherwise called Bwoy, 27, of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11. He is wanted in connection with a murder in Naggo Head, St Catherine, as well as illegal possession of firearm. He frequents Naggo Head and Bridgeport in St Catherine as well as Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11.

2. Rudolph Shaw, otherwise called Boxer, 26, of Ponzy Crescent, Longville Park in Clarendon. He is wanted for absconding bail.

3. Mario Barnes, otherwise called Cheson, 24, of Golf, Gregory Park in St Catherine. He is wanted for a murder committed in Gregory Park.

4. Marlon Barnett, otherwise called Shortman or Jamo, 41, of Golf, Gregory Park and Tivoli Gardens in Kingston. He is wanted in relation to a shooting in Central Village, St Catherine.

5. Barrington Campbell, otherwise called Coolie, 32, of Central Road in Central Village. He is wanted in connection with a shooting in Central Village.

6. Marky Mitchell, otherwise called Puddie, of Pen Way, Passagefort in St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in March 2020.

7. Marcus Mitchell of Pen Way in Passagefort. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in March 2020.

8. Manton Brown, 41, of Aires Close in Portmore. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in April 2017.

9. Damion Henry, otherwise called Devil, 21, of Burke Road in Old Harbour, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a 2013 murder. He frequents Darliston in Westmoreland, and Portmore.

10. Stokely Collins, otherwise called Peppa, 49, of Windsor Heights in Central Village. He is wanted in connection with a shooting in March 2020. He frequents Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans are reminded that they will face prosecution if they harbour fugitives.