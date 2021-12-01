Portmore residents to benefit from two-day dental, wellness fair

RESIDENTS from Portmore, St Catherine, are set to benefit from a dental and wellness fair this weekend.

The dental and wellness fair scheduled to be held on two Saturdays, December 4 and 11, on the grounds of the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Christian Pen, will cater to residents from Christian Pen, Portmore and surrounding areas, including Gregory Park, Hamilton Gardens, Watson Grove, Cedar Grove and Caymanas Gardens.

The initiative, which is being undertaken by the Christian Pen Health Clinic, will see residents benefiting from dental services at reduced costs and free blood pressure and sugar checks and other aspects of health.

Natasha Miller, dental hygienist, public health professional and evangelist at the Faith Healing Ministry Church of God in Naggo Head, Portmore, is one of the organisers of the dental and wellness fair.

“The main objective of this initiative is to provide dental treatment to low-income individuals while assisting persons with questions about dental health and other aspects of their health,” said Miller.

She continued, “We will start at 8 am each day and end at 6 pm. We are targeting about 200 persons for each day and we definitely will have very strict COVID-19 protocols in place.”

Miller, who has a master's in public health from the University of Technology Jamaica, says the initiative would not have been possible without the kind assistance of St Catherine East Central Member of Parliament Alando Terrelonge and Marlon Gordon, caretaker for the Portmore Pines Division.

— Kevin Jackson