Portmore serial rapist to be sentenced in June

CHADDANE Harris, the St Catherine gym instructor who, between 2014 and 2019, terrorised women in Portmore, St Catherine, is to know his fate on June 24 this year.

Harris, who became known as The Portmore Serial Rapist, pleaded guilty on March 24 this year to nine counts of burglary and larceny, six counts of rape, four counts of grievous sexual assault, one count wounding with intent, and one count of simple larceny on the 21-count indictment brought by prosecutors in the St Catherine Circuit Court before Justice Bertram Morrison.

Harris, whom the police say held his victims at ransom with a knife while he carried out his attacks, mostly between 1:00 am and 4:00 am, also stole numerous cellular phones and $200,000 cash in at least one instance. He was nabbed by the Portmore police in June 2019 for housebreaking.

Investigators, in revisiting other cases and results from DNA testing on historic samples at the time, linked the then 27-year-old Harris to additional crimes.

He is being represented by attorney Lynden Wellesley.

— Alicia Dunkley-Willis