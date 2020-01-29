Portmore thump Vere further into relegation

Champions Portmore United whipped Vere United 5-0 and pushed the struggling promoted Clarendon club nearer to the dreaded relegation as the Red Stripe Premier League’s 24th round came to an end.

While Portmore United jumped into third spot on 39 points with their third consecutive win and seventh in their last nine games, Vere United crashed to their 12 defeat of the season and are winless in their last 11 games. They are firmly at the bottom of the 12-team league on 16 points. That’s nine points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.

Meanwhile, at the Bowl, hometeam the University of the West Indies (UWI) and Molynes United battled to a 1-1draw in a key relegation match. It was a crucial point for Molynes United more than UWI as the lead remained at seven points with nine games remaining. Had UWI lost, the gap would have been a huge 10 points and had they won the gap would have been reduced significantly to just four points. Molynes United are 10th on 25 points while UWI are 11th with 18 points.

At the Stadium East field, home team Cavalier FC and Harbour View played to a 1-1 draw. It was a result that did little to help either team in their push for a playoff spot.

The clash between Arnett Gardens and fierce rivals Tivoli Gardens lived up to the billing as three players were red-carded. Arnett Gardens ended with nine men after Michael Webb was dismissed in the 40th minute along with Dasha Satchwell of Tivoli Gardens before Ramone McGregor was red-carded in the 59th minute. Arnett Gardens stayed in sixth spot on 35 points while Tivoli Gardens remained in seventh with 33 points. Both teams are fighting for that final top six playoff spot.

On Monday, second-placed Mount Pleasant FC lost to Humble Lion 0-1 at Drax Hall and failed to close the gap on the leader Waterhouse FC who had defeated Dunbeholden 3-1 last Friday. Waterhouse continue to lead with 46 points and looked set to be crowned League champions while Mount Pleasant stayed in second with 41 points. Humble Lion are close behind with 39 points while Dunbeholden are fifth with 35 points.